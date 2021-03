Kalyan Pavar hits a ton in TCA u-19 tournament

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: Kalyan Pavar scored a century (100) as his side Vikarabad defeated Medchal by 102 runs in the TCA West Zone Under-19 cricket tournament at the IOC Grounds in Gajwel, on Sunday.

Brief Scores: TCA-Vikarabad 214/8 in 25 overs (Kalyan Pavar 100, Praveen 40; Charan Raj 3/17) bt TCA-Medchal 112 in 24.1 overs (Karun 25, Shiva 4/9);

TCA Yadadri 151/4 in 20 overs (Jayanth 40, Pavan 40) bt TCA Siddipet 138 in 20 overs (Yogi 4/16).

