Kalyanalaxmi a role model to the country: Koppula

Jagtial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar has said Telangana had become a role model for the country by implementing Kalyanalaxmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes. The minister distributed Kalyanalaxmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries in Velgatoor mandal and Chilvakodur of Gollapalli mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Eashwar said the schemes were thought of by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, to help poor women as an elder brother. Stating that the Telangana government was giving top priority for women, he said a number of schemes have been implemented for the welfare of women. As part of it, Kalyanalaxmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes were introduced.

The minister appealed to women to improve their financial condition by utilizing the government schemes. Zilla Parishad chairperson Dava Vasantha, MPP Kanumalla Laxmi and others participated in the programme.

