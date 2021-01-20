Kamala Devi Harris sworn in as the US Vice President

By | Published: 10:34 pm 10:43 pm

Washington: Kamala Devi Harris on Wednesday created history by becoming the first woman, first Black and first South Asian to become the Vice President of the US.

Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina woman to sit in the nation’s apex court, shortly before Joe Biden was to be sworn-in as the US President.

Moments before Harris’ swearing in, Lady Gaga sang the national anthem accompanied by the US Marine Corps band. Her inauguration ceremony was bookended by a performance from Jennifer Lopez.

