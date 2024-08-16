Kamareddy: Farmers stage protest in front of substation against power cuts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 07:50 PM

Kamareddy: Several farmers from Modegama village of Sadashivanagar mandal of the district staged a protest in front of Padmajeevadi substation against power cuts on Friday. According to reports, a large number of farmers reached the Padmajeevadi substation in the morning and started demanding restoration of power in their village. They complained that due to frequent power cuts they were not able to cultivate crops in their village. They continued the protest till the authorities restored power in their village. The power officials claimed that the power supply interruption took place due to a bird, which caused a short circuit in the substation.