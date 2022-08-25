Kamareddy: Man kills wife with axe, later ends life

12:15 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old person murdered his wife with an axe and later killed himself with the same axe on the outskirts of Chityala village in Tadwai mandal in Kamareddy district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeevulu and his wife Ramya. On receiving information, the police rushed to the village and shifted the bodies to the government hospital for an autopsy.

Preliminary inquiries by the police revealed that the family dispute could be one of the reasons behind the incident. “We are collecting more details from the family members of the couple to know the exact reasons for the incident,” the police said.