Kamareddy: Two children die of viral fever in two days

Though the villagers claimed that the two children died of dengue, the local health officials maintained that the two died due to viral fever and issues related to pulmonology

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 04:41 PM

Kamareddy: Two children died of viral fever in the last two days and several others are infected due to suspected viral fever in Bhoompalle village of Sadashivanagar mandal of the district.

According to reports, a ten-year-old boy died on Friday due to viral fever, whereas a 12-year-old girl died on Saturday due to viral fever and issues related to pulmonology.

The two children were initially treated by a local Registered Medical Practitioner(RMP) doctor and when their condition deteriorated they were shifted to a private hospital, where they succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Though the villagers claimed that the two children died of dengue, the local health officials maintained that the two died due to viral fever and issues related to pulmonology.

The officials pointed out that the private hospital’s report clearly mentioned that the girl died due to lung infection and the boy due to viral fever. It is learnt that about four persons have died in last three days due to viral fever in the village.

The health officials informed that about 110 cases of dengue have been reported in the district in the last eight months.

“Government hospitals are receiving over 30 cases of viral fever on a daily basis in the district. Many people are suffering from high or low-grade fevers, cough, cold and bodyache symptoms of viral or vector-borne diseases,”the officials said.

The officials claimed that the department was taking measures to contain the spread of viral and dengue in the district. “Health staff are providing treatments to people in the affected villages. We are doing everything to help the people,”the officials said.