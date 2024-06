The private bus rammed the lorry from behind on National Highway 44 on the suburb of Kaysampally village

Kamareddy: One person was killed and 20 others were injured when a private bus rammed a lorry from behind on National Highway 44 on the suburb of Kaysampally village of Kamareddy mandal of the district on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the bus was heading towards Hyderabad from Adilabad. The injured were shifted to Kamareddy Area Hospital. The police registered a case and an investigation is underway.