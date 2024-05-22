Kamdhenu Limited trains over 14,000 masons in Telangana, AP

Through such programs, the company disseminates the latest information regarding the construction sector to those who are involved in construction and masonry work.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 10:25 PM

Hyderabad: Kamdhenu Limited, manufacturer and seller of branded TMT Bars in retail, said that it had trained over 14,000 masons in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the last one year through its ‘Mason Meet’ initiative.

This initiative was conceptualized with an aim of promoting safer construction in the country. The company ensures regular interaction with the construction workers in groups of 70-75 every month in the region.

Kamdhenu also screens a specially crafted movie to make the meet more interactive and exciting for the participants.

The Mason Meet program was started in 2009 with an aim of upskilling and equipping masons with a comprehensive understanding of structural safety and other key facets of construction.

Apart from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the company organizes such meets in various states of India in a phased manner every month, a press release said.