Kamineni Hospital doctors successfully perform first-ever heart transplant on polio survivor

Bhaskar, a 45-year-old tailor from Khammam district, had been suffering from severe heart disease which got aggravated in the past three years due to his partial polio condition.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 09:06 PM

Hyderabad: Doctors at Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar, have successfully performed the first-ever heart transplant on a polio survivor.

Bhaskar, a 45-year-old tailor from Khammam district, had been suffering from severe heart disease which got aggravated in the past three years due to his partial polio condition. The transplant team including, Dr. Vishal V. Khante, Head of the Heart Transplant Department and Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, Consultant Heart Transplant and Cardiothoracic Surgeon, achieved the significant milestone.

Bhaskar’s condition led to irregular heartbeats and insufficient blood supply, causing a range of health complications. His condition necessitated the heart transplant, a complex procedure that took five hours to complete. The surgery involved the meticulous removal of Bhaskar’s old heart, implanting the new one donated by a brain-dead individual, and reconnecting all blood vessels and valves with utmost precision.