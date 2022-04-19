Kanchi Peetadhipathi arrives in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:38 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Kanchi Peetadhipathi Jagadguru Sri Vijayendra Saraswsthi arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Kanchi Peetadhipathi Jagadguru Sri Vijayendra Saraswsthi Mahaswamy was accorded a grand welcome on his arrival in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The 70th seer of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam was received at the Telugu Lalitha Kalathoranam by the Guru Swagatha Sathkara Reception Committee led by Dr. K. I. Vara Prasad Reddy. A huge number of devotees, veda pandits of all vedas offered thier pranamams to Jagadguru Vijayendra Saraswathi swamy.The Guru Swagatha Sathkara programme was started with lighting of the lamp and veda swasthi by various pandits.

Later speaking on the occasion, the seer explaied about the “sanatana dharama, What Jagadguru Sri Aadi Shankara gave to this universe and how fortune we are all to be born in the Bharat Bhoomi”, according to a press note here on Tuesday.

