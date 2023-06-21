Kangana, Lawrence starrer ‘Chandramukhi 2’ wraps up shooting

Lyca Productions, the banner behind the follow-up movie, shared the update on its official Twitter account on Tuesday night.
Chennai: The production of “Chandramukhi 2“, starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, is complete, the makers have announced.
Also featuring Vadivelu, Radika Sarathkumar, and Lakshmi Menon, the upcoming Tamil movie is a sequel to P Vasu’s comedy horror film “Chandramukhi” (2005).
Lyca Productions, the banner behind the follow-up movie, shared the update on its official Twitter account on Tuesday night.
“And… Cut! Chandramukhi 2 shooting has officially packed up. We can’t contain our excitement for fans to experience it on the big screen. #Chandramukhi2 #CM2,” the production house said in the tweet.
Vasu is returning to the director’s chair for “Chandramukhi 2” and Oscar winner M M Keeravani has composed music for the film.