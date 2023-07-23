| Kangana Ranaut Thrilled To Embrace Bua Role Shares Godh Bharai Photos Of Sister In Law Ritu

Kangana Ranaut thrilled to embrace “Bua” Role, shares Godh Bharai Photos of sister-in-law Ritu

The mom-to-be Ritu was dressed in a red silk saree with gold motifs.

By ANI Published Date - 08:21 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Kangana

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht Ranaut and his wife Ritu Ranaut are expecting their first child.

On Sunday, the Ranaut family hosted a Godh Bharai ceremony for Ritu. Kangana shared a string of pictures from the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana looks super happy in the pictures.

For the special day, she opted for a pink saree.

The mom-to-be Ritu was dressed in a red silk saree with gold motifs. She flaunted her baby bump. On the other hand, Aksht was decked in a beige-toned kurta.

“Sharing some precious moments from Ritu Ranauts Godbharai Our hearts are full and we all are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Baby Ranaut thanks for all your well wishes and blessings,” Kangana captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in ‘Tejas’.

‘Tejas’ revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country’s defense forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016.Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

Apart from this, Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film ‘Emergency’ in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

‘Emergency’ marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.