Kanti Velugu: CS, DGP hold video conference

Chief Secretary noted that the State achieved an outstanding track record during the first phase of Kanti Velugu in 2018 and therefore efforts should be made to exceed the previous record during the second phase

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari along with DGP Anjani Kumar on Monday held a video conference with District Collectors, Commissioners of Police, Superintendents of Police, medical and other department officials.

Hyderabad: With the second phase of “Kanti Velugu”, the State’s mega eye screening initiative to be launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from Khammam on January 18, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari along with DGP Anjani Kumar on Monday held a video conference with District Collectors, Commissioners of Police, Superintendents of Police, medical and other department officials and took stock of the arrangements.

The Chief Secretary said around 15,000 staff would be part of the eye screening tests. As the State government was giving utmost priority to the programme, collectors need to put everything in place for the smooth conduct of the event.

“Steps should be taken to see that quality service is provided to the patient in a record time and minimise the waiting time,” she said.

The Chief Secretary noted that the State achieved an outstanding track record during the first phase of Kanti Velugu programme in 2018 and therefore efforts should be made to exceed the previous record during the second phase. She directed the collectors to continuously monitor the programme and ensure that the programme was conducted successfully.

Addressing the officials from Khammam, Health Minister T Harish Rao said mobilisation of patients should be segregated so that eye screening tests were conducted in a seamless manner. He directed Collectors to ensure that all the medical teams reach the centre at least 15 minutes before time so that the eye camp could be commenced on time.

DGP Anjani Kumar felt that effective coordination between the health and police department was needed to ensure that camps were not crowded and the screening tests conducted in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) SAM Rizvi, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Rachakonda Commissioner DS Chouhan and other officials were also present.