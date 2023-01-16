CM KCR, other CMs to visit Yadadri on Jan 18

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, along with Chief Ministers of a few other States, will visit the Yadadri temple on January 18 before heading to Khammam for the BRS public meeting

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:42 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Rachakonda police commissioner Devendra Singh Chauhan inspecting the arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to Yadadri.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan on Monday examined the helipad at the Yagashala down the hill shrine. He also examined the presidential suites and inquired about the facilities available there. Chauhan also discussed with police officials the security arrangements to be taken up at Yadadri.