Kanti Velugu scheme to resume from Jan 18; KCR directs officials to make arrangements

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:33 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: A fresh phase of Kanti Velugu scheme, aimed to take up universal eye screening by covering the entire population of Telangana, will be resumed on January 18. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed officials to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

The scheme which was launched on August 15 in 2018, was organised for five months to conduct eye screening tests covering the entire population of the State at a cost of Rs 106 crore. The objective is to achieve an avoidable blindness-free Telangana by conducting eye screening tests, providing spectacles and medicines apart from arranging for surgeries and other treatments to the needy at free of cost.

Considering the overwhelming response from people for the Kanti Velugu scheme implemented earlier, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to make fool proof arrangements for supply of spectacles and medicines as well as carry out surgeries to the needy. “Many poor and elderly people who were on the verge of losing their eyesight, were saved and their vision was restored to a maximum extent. The entire treatment including spectacles and surgeries were given at free of cost. Hence, their joy knew no boundaries and it was heartening to see their happiness,” he added.

Special division for construction of super specialty hospitals

Chandrashekhar Rao said new super specialty hospitals taken up by the Roads and Buildings department, should be built robustly. The officials were instructed to allocate one floor each for ENT, Dental, Opthalmology and other departments in the new super specialty hospitals being constructed in Warangal and Hyderabad. He examined the miniature models of these hospitals and directed the authorities to take up construction works by providing special facilities for all departments with elevated floors, as per their respective needs. He wanted these hospitals to be built better than the corporate hospitals to cater to the needs of both the people and also medical students.