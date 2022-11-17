Road repairs to be continuous process; Ensure comfortable journeys, CM KCR tells officials

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:01 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

CM KCR reviewed the development activities to be undertaken at the field level to strengthen the road network.

Hyderabad:Pointing out that the economic conditions and lifestyle of people in the State, especially in rural Telangana, had changed due to significant growth of the State, and as a result of which traffic pressure had mounted, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday initiated crucial measures to ensure continuous maintenance and strengthening of the road network in Telangana.

Setting the objective of comfortable journeys without potholes, the Chief Minister instructed officials of Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments to undertake periodic repairs and maintenance work consistently.

In accordance with the qualitative progress taking place in the State, sufficient staff should be appointed at the field level and steps should be initiated to decentralise responsibilities to simplify administration and to ensure speedy delivery of services to the people, he said.

At a high level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday, the Chief Minister reviewed the development activities to be undertaken at the field level to strengthen the road network and to formulate an action plan within the purview of the Roads and Buildings and Panchayat Raj departments.

Stressing on repair of roads as a continuous process, Chandrashekhar Rao wanted engineers and officials to shed traditional methods and adopt dynamic methods for effective functioning as well as execution of works. He wanted them to review the condition of roads consistently and carry out repair works of roads damaged due to vehicular traffic as well as natural causes like rains.

He kept the onus on the department concerned to ensure that the condition of roads was completely fit. For effective implementation of administrative reforms, he suggested them to recruit more engineers at the field level.

In accordance with the Chief Minister’s directions, tenders for road repairs will be invited and related work will be started within a week. Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and the higher officials were instructed to immediately initiate necessary action.

They were asked to sensitise farmers, tractor owners and drivers regarding the damage being caused to roads due to tractors with cage wheels in rural areas. He also wanted strict regulation of such vehicles in this regard.

Panchayat Raj officials and engineers were asked to identify damaged roads and coordinate with Forest officials to resolve any issues pertaining to taking up road works in forest lands. By making Hyderabad the hub for supply of material used for road laying and repair works, they were advised to save time and maintain quality standards.

On the lines of Irrigation and other departments, the Chief Minister advised officials to reorganise the Roads and Buildings department with a superintending engineer each for every five-six Assembly constituencies and also territorial chief executive officers.

The officials were asked to table a final report to the government at the earliest such that the issue is taken up for discussion at the next Cabinet meeting. To strengthen the departments, it was also suggested for re-distribution of responsibilities such that repair and maintenance of roads damaged due to rains and floods, allocation of funds for repairs and other works.

Chandrashekhar Rao also wanted officials to make funds available to various cadres for sanction and execution of repair works, without requiring to wait for approvals from their higher authorities in taking up minor works. He directed officials to discuss and decide how much amount should be made available to engineers of different levels and entrust them with the responsibility of efficient maintenance works.

The Chief Minister directed the Minister and the officials of Roads and Buildings department to give priority to the repairs of roads which eroded during rains and floods. He wanted them to constantly monitor the condition of roads by developing a software application like the Irrigation department.

He asked them to complete road repair works across the State before the second week of December. The field level engineers were directed to submit a detailed report on the roads damaged in their respective areas.

“The economic condition and lifestyle in rural Telangana has changed drastically due to the significant growth. Accordingly, every family has a vehicle and whenever they come out, there is a heavy pressure on the roads even in rural areas. Under these conditions, road maintenance should be taken as a challenge. Hence, it is our responsibility to maintenance the roads properly and ensure a comfortable journey to the people,” he added.