Kapu Nestham Scheme: Andhra CM YS Jagan releases Rs 536 cr financial aid for women

As per the statement, Reddy added that the government has so far spent Rs 22,333 crore for Kapu women under YSR Cheyutha, Kapu Nestham and other welfare schemes.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:17 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

As per the statement, Reddy added that the government has so far spent Rs 22,333 crore for Kapu women under YSR Cheyutha, Kapu Nestham and other welfare schemes.

East Godavari: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday released Rs 536.77 crore towards the fourth tranche of Kapu Nestham scheme benefitting 3,57,844 women of Kapu, Ontari, Balija, Telaga and Vontari communities, said an official statement.

Addressing a huge public meeting before releasing the amount through the click of a button here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the Government has been paying the women beneficiaries, as it strongly believes that only women can skillfully manage household affairs, said an official statement from the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Reddy further said that the government has so far spent Rs 2,069 crore on Kapu Nestham, giving each Kapu woman between the ages of 45 and 60 Rs 60,000 in benefits. The money will be transferred straight into the accounts of the beneficiaries, said the statement.

He said that the Government has implemented the Kapu Nestham though the Party has not mentioned it in the election manifesto.

In our manifesto, we have promised to spend Rs 2,000 crore every year for the welfare of the Kapus, but we have done more than that, he said.

As per the statement, Reddy added that the government has so far spent Rs 22,333 crore for Kapu women under YSR Cheyutha, Kapu Nestham and other welfare schemes.

While the Government spent a whopping Rs 2,35,0000 crore on the welfare schemes, Rs 39, 247 crore including the non-DBT benefits were received by the Kapu women equaling 16.70 per cent, said the statement.

He further said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Government did not spend even 10 per cent of it during its tenure and that over 34, 37, 000 women benefitted so far under YSR Cheyuta, Kapu Nestham and other schemes, it added.

We have created 2,06,000 permanent jobs in the last four years and 9.5 per cent of the jobs went to Kapu youth and women,â€ he said adding that it would help in women empowerment.

The statement added, “Besides providing 2,46,000 house sites to Kapu women and 12 per cent of the nominated posts to Kapus, one Kapu Deputy Chief Minister was sharing power along with him, said Reddy.” Reddy added that, unlike the TDP rule, this Government is totally committed to the welfare of all weaker sections and EBC communities, said the statement.

Responding to local MLA Srinivas Naidu, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 66 crore for laying a BT road for the benefit of 17 villages in the constituency, Rs 19 crore for upgrading the local hospital into a 100-bedded hospital and promised to construct community halls for SCs, BCs and a multipurpose one for all communities, said the official statement.

Also Read 2 lakh devotees expected to watch Tirumala Brahmotsavam