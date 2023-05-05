Karate player seeks financial aid to attend tournament in Malaysia

The student's karate master, J Mariamma said Lahari is talented and could win a medal if participated in the Malaysia tournament.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Kothagudem: A karate player from the district selected for an international tournament to be held in Malaysia is looking for financial help to participate in the tournament.

Coming from a family with poor financial background, Nunavath Lahari, has won many medals in state and national level tournaments and was selected under 12 year category Kata and Kumite for 22nd Milo International Karate Championship-2023 to be held at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia from June 22 to 25.

However, lack of money has become a hurdle in her dream to attend the tournament and win a medal. Her father Nunavath Jagan, a farmer, told Telangana Today that his daughter requires Rs 1.35 lakh, which includes travel expenses, food and accommodation, visa charges and others. But owing to his poor financial status he is unable to raise that amount. He is looking for charitable donors who could support his daughter Lahari, who is studying sixth standard at KGBV at Paloncha in the district.

The student’s karate master, J Mariamma said Lahari is talented and could win a medal if participated in the Malaysia tournament. According to her it is the first time that a student from a social welfare hostel in the district got selected for an international karate tournament.

Lahari has won gold medals in CM KCR Mega Cup 2023 held in Hyderabad in February and in the third Asian International Karate Championship-2023 held in Goa in March. She also won a gold medal in 31st Inter State Open Karate Championship-2022 in Hanamkonda and a bronze medal in an Inter State Karate Championship-2022 held at Manugur.

Mariamma, who would be accompanying the players at the tournament, informed that three players from the district have been selected for the tournament in Malaysia. A request has been submitted to the district administration seeking financial aid under sports quota for the players to attend the tournament and waiting for the response.