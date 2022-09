Hyderabad’s Lahari clinches bronze at National Level Karate Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:31 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: City girl Lahari M Girish clinched bronze in the CISCE Sports and Games National Level Karate Tournament held at the Dravid Padukone Sports Academy, Bengaluru on Wednesday.

She is pursuing her education in the Niraj Public School, Hyderabad. Earlier, she bagged top honours in the regional tournament.

