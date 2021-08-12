Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mornings seem busy, here’s why!

Two days after the launch of her book by filmmaker Karan Johar, followed by a discussion session, Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared a status update saying, “Mornings in my bun.”

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan is super happy ever since she has launched her book, ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The ultimate Manual for Moms-to-be’. The actor shares her own experiences in the book and says that it would be helpful for expectant mothers.

Two days after the launch of her book by filmmaker Karan Johar, followed by a discussion session, Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared a status update saying, “Mornings in my bun.” She was seen sitting in the balcony with a bunch of books, busy signing them. The actor, who sported a casual night suit, seems to start her day by signing the copies.

Kareena, with the help of expert voices, has penned what she calls ‘a complete book on pregnancy’ wherein she promises to walk you through your 40 weeks, diet and fitness, self-care, preparing the nursery and even what to pack for the hospital – everything you could possibly want to know.

On the work front, she would be seen next in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. A Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’, which starred Tom Hanks, the film is directed by Advait Chandan, and stars Aamir Khan in the lead.

