Karimnagar: ACB court sentences VRO to four years of imprisonment

ACB court sentenced Village Revenue Officer Indurthi Ram Chandra Rao to four years of rigorous imprisonment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Special Judge for trial of SPE and ACB cases, Karimnagar, P Lakshmi Kumari on Thursday sentenced Village Revenue Officer Indurthi Ram Chandra Rao to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on charges of accepting bribe from a person.

While working as VRO of Ambala, Kamalapur mandal, Ram Chandra Rao, on November 11, 2011, demanded a bribe of Rs 2,000 and accepted it from one Veerati Madhava Reddy of Sriramulapalli of Kamalapur mandal for an official favour.

The VRO demanded the bribe to transfer land documents into the name of Mahava Reddy’s daughter and to issue pattadar passbooks and title deeds.