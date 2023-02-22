Karimnagar: SRR college re-accredited with NAAC ‘A’ grade

Examining various parameters, NAAC Bangalore office issued orders by re-accrediting the college with an ‘A’ grade up to December 2027

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Examining various parameters, NAAC Bangalore office issued orders by re-accrediting the college with an ‘A’ grade up to December 2027

Karimnagar: SRR Government Arts and Sciences College, Karimnagar, which was recently accorded autonomous status by UGC, has been re-accredited with an ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Examining various parameters, NAAC Bangalore office issued orders by re-accrediting the college with an ‘A’ grade up to December 2027.

Resources in the college, facilities, students admissions, scholarships, research, creativity in teaching methods, experimental examinations, group discussions, sports, library facility, Haritha club, NCC, NSS, employment generation, skill development training and other parameters were examined.