Multi-crore scandal in NTPC fly ash transportation, alleges Kaushik Reddy

BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy aid the State exchequer was being rendered poorer by at least Rs.50 lakh a day because of the big loot, which he dubbed the RP tax (Revanth-Ponnam Tax).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 03:50 PM

MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Tuesday alleged a multi-crore scandal involving Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar in the lifting of fly ash from the NTPC Thermal unit and its transportation to the Khammam-Vijayawada Greenfield Highway project.

Addressing a news conference along with other party leaders at Telangana Bhavan, he said the State exchequer was being rendered poorer by at least Rs.50 lakh a day because of the big loot, which he dubbed the RP tax (Revanth-Ponnam Tax). He said over 300 vehicles were engaged in the transportation of fly ash and each one of them was carting away double the capacity they were permitted to.

The way-bills were being issued with blank spaces in a bid to facilitate the transporters to mention as little quantity as possible in respect of the loads they carried from the NTPC unit to the road project. Each vehicle should be allowed to carry up to 36 tons. But they were being allowed to carry double the quantity. The issue was taken up with the ED of the NTPC unit and RTO officials concerned, but it did not serve any purpose, he said, adding that 11 vehicles were caught and handed over to the officials concerned, but cases were booked against only two of them. The rest of them were let off under the pressure of the Minister.

Alleging that the Minister’s nephew was directly involved in illegal transport operations, Kaushik Reddy warned the officials involved against supporting the bigwigs involved in the scandal and asked them to act immediately and put an end to the scam. Otherwise, BRS functionaries would track the vehicles engaged in the transportation scandal and ensure their seizure. A delegation of BRS MLAs would also visit the NTPC ash pond soon as part of a fact-finding mission.

The BRS would take up the issue with the union Minister for Energy and apprise him of the role of the NTPC officials too, he added.