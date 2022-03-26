Karimnagar Cable Bridge bags ICI award

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

Hyderabad: Karimnagar Cable Bridge bagged the Indian Concrete Institute’s (ICI) “Outstanding Concrete Structure 2021” award. The award was presented to the Roads and Buildings department at a programme organized under the aegis of ICI Hyderabad chapter on Wednesday. The award was presented to R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy by department Engineer-in-chiefs Ravinder Rao and Ganapathi Reddy here on Saturday.

R& B Minister V Prashanth Reddy said the Roads and Buildings department was taking up several prestigious projects, including new Secretariat Building, Integrated Collectorate complexes, Super speciality hospitals etc and according top priority to quality and longevity. This award speaks volume about the projects being executed by the department,” the Minister said and complimented the department officials for bagging the award.

