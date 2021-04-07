Karimnagar: Collector instructs officials to complete 2BHK works by April-end

He directed the officials to complete Kamanpur houses by April 13, Arepalli, Khazipur, Mugdumpur, and Elgandal houses by April 25 and Chinthakunta houses by April 30

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka instructed officials to complete all double bedroom houses by the end of April. He directed the officials to complete Kamanpur houses by April 13, Arepalli, Khazipur, Mugdumpur, and Elgandal houses by April 25 and Chinthakunta houses by April 30.

The Collector conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss the progress of double bedroom houses being constructed in the Karimnagar Assembly constituency at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he instructed officials to complete houses by speeding works. He directed assistant engineers to camp at house sites and completed works within the time frame. There was no question of compromise on the quality, he made it clear.

Additional collector GV Shyamprasad Lal, Executive Engineer, R and B, Sambasiva Rao, Karimnagar RDO Anand Kumar, Tahsildhar Srinivas, Deputy Tahsildar Sravan Kumar and others participated in the review meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .