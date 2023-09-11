Collector Shashanka directs officials to speed up sanctioning crop loans

Mahabubabad K Shashanka Collector instructed bank officials to grant new loans to farmers whose loans were waived off.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:50 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Mahabubabad: District Collector K Shashanka on Monday directed officials to speed up the granting of loans to farmers. He was speaking at the DCC & DLRC meeting held at the IDOC conference hall.

The Collector instructed bank officials to grant new loans to farmers whose loans were waived off. He said that agricultural and bank officials should work in coordination and ensure that all eligible farmers get crop loans at the earliest.

LDM Satyanarayanamurthy, SC Corporation Balaraju, PD DRDO Sanyasaiah, DTDO Yerraiah, DHSO Suryanarayana, DVHO Sudhakar, Industries GM, RBI AGM, and NABARD AGM attended the meeting.