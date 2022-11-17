Karimnagar Collector instructs officials to conduct mega health camps in all schools

Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Collector RV Karnan inspecting mega health camp in social welfare school in Manakondur on Thursday.

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan has instructed officials to conduct mega health camps in all schools and take steps for the good health of students.

The Collector visited the mega health camp organized in Telangana Social Welfare Residential School (boys), Devampalli of Manakondur mandal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnan informed that 12 types of tests including eye, dental, general physical checkup, blood tests, thyroid, liver functioning and others would be conducted on students by conducting mega health camps in all schools in the district. Besides treatment, required medicines would also be provided to students, he instructed and added that the students, who were suffering with health problems, would be provided treatment by shifting them to hospitals.

Students would be healthy when only they were provided proper medical facilities. Later, the Collector examined medical kits given to students. A total of 530 students studying from Class-V to intermediate underwent medical checkups.

District regional coordinator M Suryaprakash Rao, Principal K Srinivas Reddy, Vice-Principal Shivaprasad and others were present.