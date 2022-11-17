Telangana: 1 lakh saplings to be planted in Nalgonda town on November 19

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:48 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal examining one of the site identified for planting one lakh saplings in Nalgonda municipality.

Nalgonda: One lakh saplings would be planted in Nalgonda town on November 19 to improve the green coverage.

Speaking at a joint meeting of Forest officials and the Nalgonda municipality here, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal said the programme for plantation of one lakh saplings in one day aimed at creating a healthy atmosphere in the town by improving the green coverage. The officials have already identified the sites for the plantation. Instead of open places on the outskirts of towns, the saplings would be planted in the available open places in colonies. It would create a pleasant atmosphere in the colonies in future, he added.

Instructing officials to set up fencing to protect the plantations, he said suggestions of forest officials should be followed by municipal officials while planting saplings on the medians of roads. Tree guards should be installed for the saplings, which would be planted in the open places to ensure their survival. Watering should be taken from the day one of planting of saplings, he said.

District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy said digging of pits in 10 identified places for planting of one lakh saplings was almost completed. Theme plantation would also be taken up in some areas of Nalgonda for beautification of the town, he added.

Stating that road-widening works in Nalgonda municipality would be completed in six months, he said avenue plantation would be taken up along 35 kilometres in the town.

Forest Conservator Shivani Dongre, Nalgonda municipal commissioner and Dr Ramana Chary were also attended the meeting.