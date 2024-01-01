| Karimnagar Collector Wants Officials To Take Oath Against Use Of Plastic

Speaking on the occasion of new-year, Collector wanted to reduce the usage of single use plastic in houses, offices and markets besides banning the usage of plastic in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

District officials greeting the Collector Pamela Satpathy on the occasion of New Year in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: Collector Pamela Satpathy wanted the district officials to take oath against usage of plastic, save power and avoid food wastage on the occasion of new-year.

District level officials, members of revenue unions, TNGOs associations and the public greeted the collector on the occasion of new-year at the Collectorate auditorium here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she wanted to reduce the usage of single use plastic in houses, offices and markets besides banning the usage of plastic in the district. All district officials should stay away from using plastic.

Emphasizing the need to save electricity, she advised the officials to switch-off fans, lights, air conditions (ACs) after completion of the work.

Terming the food as ‘parabramma swarupam’, she advised the people not to waste food. People either leave or throw away the leftover food after their meal. However, people would forget that it would feed others’ stomachs. It takes a minute to throw away the food but it would take months and years to produce that food. So, people should not waste food.

It was the responsibility of every person to keep the district clean. Besides the college, all offices should also be kept clean, she said and wanted the officials and people to implement these three initiations in the year 2024.