Pamela Satpathy posted as new Collector of Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has issued orders posting Pamela Satpathy as the Collector of Karimnagar district.
Abhishek Mohanty has also been posted as the Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar district, according to a government order issued on Monday. While Pamel Satpathy was working as as Director of Municipal Adminisration in Hyderabad, Mohanty was the DCP traffic in Rachakonda commissionerate earlier.