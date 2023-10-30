| Pamela Satpathy Posted As New Collector Of Karimnagar

Pamela Satpathy posted as new Collector of Karimnagar

Abhishek Mohanty has also been posted as the Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has issued orders posting Pamela Satpathy as the Collector of Karimnagar district.

Abhishek Mohanty has also been posted as the Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar district, according to a government order issued on Monday. While Pamel Satpathy was working as as Director of Municipal Adminisration in Hyderabad, Mohanty was the DCP traffic in Rachakonda commissionerate earlier.

Also Read All arrangements made to conduct upcoming elections efficiently, says Hyderabad DEO Ronald Rose