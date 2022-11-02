Karimnagar CP wants old criminals to change attitude

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Not only a single person, but the entire family would be discriminated against by the society if a person was branded as a criminal, he said and advised them to stay away from illegal activities.

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana said the names of history sheeters would be removed from police records if they led a normal life by changing their attitude. However, the history sheets would continue if they were involved in any crime.

History sheeters were counselled in the police commissionerate office here on Wednesday. Participating in the programme, Satyanarayana said names of old criminals above the age of 60 years, suffering from health problems and not involved in any criminal activities during the last five years, would be removed from police records.

Stating that there was no question of excusing old criminals who failed to change their attitude, he made it clear that vigilance would be continued on the activity of criminals. Advising the criminals not to create law and order issues, he wanted criminals not to skip counseling to be conducted in police stations.

Not only a single person, but the entire family would be discriminated against by the society if a person was branded as a criminal, he said and advised them to stay away from illegal activities.

Additional DCP (law and order) S Srinivas, ACPs Tula Srinivas, Karunakar Rao, C Pratap, and SBI B Venkateshwarlu were present.