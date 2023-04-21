Karimnagar CP stresses on self-discipline to reduce accidents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao handing over traffic control stoppers to traffic police in Karimnagar on Friday.

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu has called upon the people to inculcate self-discipline among all kinds of vehicle users to reduce accidents and to avoid traffic snarls and congestion.

Everyone should follow traffic rules and ensure smooth flow of traffic without causing accidents. The vehicle-users should ensure that they park their vehicles in a proper manner without causing traffic jams on the roads, he stated.

CP launched the distribution of buttermilk packets to traffic police by the Karimnagar Dairy in a programme held at the Police commissionerate premises here on Friday. On the occasion, the Dairy also handed over 50 traffic control stoppers to the traffic police.

Expressing concern over increasing drunken driving cases in the district in spite of continuous drive, the CP said that during the last one year over 1,000 persons were arrested for drunk driving and licenses of 30 persons were cancelled for repeated offences while several people were sent to jail. He said drunk driving checking would be intensified even during the day time to reduce accidents and warned of serious action against the offenders.

Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao and Additional DCP G Chandramohan also spoke. Traffic ACP Vijay Kumar, Karimnagar town ACP Tula Srinivasa Rao, traffic inspectors Nagarjuna and Tirupathi and others were also present.