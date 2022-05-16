Strong determination is the key to success

By Asif Yar Khan Published: Published Date - 11:23 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Hyderabad: The police job aspirants must have strong determination and commitment towards the goal, says Karimnagar Police Commissioner, V Satyanarayana. In a chat with Telangana Today, Satyanarayana talks about preparation strategy, physical fitness and shares tips to crack the police recruitment exams.

On approach of the police job aspirants:

The aspirants must have strong determination and commitment towards the goal. Preparation is a roller coaster ride of physical and emotional challenges and it can be overcome by visualising the fruits of success. The enthusiasm and vigour towards preparation should be unwavering and continue till the end of the exam.

On preparation strategy:

The aspirants should have a “Begin with the end in mind” strategy. They must begin each day and task with a clear vision of the desired direction and destination, and proactively work upon to make things happen. The aspirants should also pay due importance to the “Practice like you have never won and perform like you have never lost” strategy.

On physical fitness:

Self-assessment of one’s level of physical stamina and fitness is a prerequisite to chalk out a plan of action. Strengths and weaknesses elicited out will determine the hours that ought to be spared. Nonetheless, generally speaking an aspirant must devote at least two hours per day to improve and sustain their physical fitness.

On mass recruitment by Telangana government:

It is a welcome step which will fulfill the dreams of tens of thousands of aspirants and render them a golden future. The aspirants should leave no stone unturned to grab their desired job. Moreover, the aspirants should ensure that they are not involved in any criminal cases, even nuisance cases directly or indirectly.

Tips for candidates preparing for police jobs:

The aspirants should keep in mind that “Winners don’t do different things, they do things differently.” Self-assessment, correctional feedback, smart work, practice, time management, emotional stability is what separates the winners from the rest. The aspirants, without a second thought, should give up any activity that is detrimental to their success because if they do not sacrifice for what they want, what they want becomes the sacrifice.

Message to police job aspirants:

Telangana Police is eagerly welcoming young aspirants into the department who can become contributing and effective members of the State Police. Consistency, dedication and single-minded focus will fetch the aspirants to find their place in the department.