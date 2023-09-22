Police seizes 82 two-wheelers, 31 autos, 2 cars, 2 lorries during checking in Niz town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

File Photo

Nizamabad: The police seized 82 two-wheelers, 31 autos, 2 cars and 2 lorries for non-availability of documents and pending challans under six police station limits in the Nizamabad Town on Friday.

Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana told media that the police conducted a community contact programme in the early hours of Friday and during the checking of vehicles it was found that several vehicles were not having proper documents and challans were pending. Two belt shops were raided and 248 liquor bottles were seized and cases were registered against them, he said.

He urged people to install CCTV cameras in their colonies, shops and houses, and at important roads to prevent crime in their areas. House owners should verify details of tenants before leasing out their properties to individuals, he said.

The community contact programme purpose was not to cause inconvenience or harass citizens, but to educate and inform them about the prevalence of cyber crime, online fraud and other important issues, the commissioner said, adding that the programme also serve as an opportunity for the police to engage with the public, build trust, and address concerns related to law enforcement and safety.