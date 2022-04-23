Karimnagar CP suspends ASI for absenting from duties

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:24 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Karimnagar: Armed Reserve Assistant Sub-Inspector, G Ramesh was suspended for absenting from the duties by neglecting higher officials instructions. Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana on Saturday issued orders of suspending Ramesh. Ramesh, who is working as ASI in the City Armed Reserve wing, was deployed on Hanuman Shobhayatra duty held in Hyderabad on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi on April 16. Though he was scheduled to leave for duty on April 14, ASI was absent from the duties by neglecting the higher officials instructions.

Initiating departmental action, CP issued orders by suspending ASI. Satyanarayana, in a statement, warned to take departmental action if anybody was neglected discipline. Police of all ranks should discharge duties with discipline, he said.

