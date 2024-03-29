Karimnagar: Farmer safeguards crops by filling agricultural well with water tankers

A native of Mugdumpur of Karimnagar rural manal, Anjaiah sowed paddy in one acre and 20 guntas of land.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 08:53 PM

Karimnagar: It was a routine practice for farmers to draw water from agricultural wells with the help of motors and supply it to the agricultural fields and standing crops.

But now a farmer Purella Anjaiah is dropping water into the well and later drawing it to supply crops. Since there was no water in the well and lack of water supply from the canal, Anjaiah was following this method to protect crops from withering.

Also Read Mancherial Collector asks officials to keep nurseries ready to plant saplings in coming FY

A native of Mugdumpur of Karimnagar rural manal, Anjaiah sowed paddy in one acre and 20 guntas of land. Though he has three acres, he sowed the crop only in one and half acre due to lack of water. Local farmers cultivate crops by depending on SRSP D-86 canal’s distributary that passes through the area. Water has not been supplied to distributaries due to scarcity. So, farmers are searching for alternate methods to protect crops.

As his efforts to remove silt from the well yielded no result, Anjaiah started filling the well by hiring water tankers and later drawing it with the help of a motor to supply crops. Speaking to Telangana Today, Anjaiah said that since the crop was in a crucial stage, he was supplying water to the field by hiring water tankers. Every day, he was dropping five to six tankers of water into the well and drawing it later.

Per day, he has to spend Rs 5,000 to Rs 6000 since tanker owners were charging Rs 1,000 per tanker. Informing that he was doing the same during the last four days, Anjaiah said that he has to continue the practice for about fortnight to get the yield.

Otherwise, the crop would be withered.

Near Choppadandi, there were gates to release water into distributaries from the main canal. Farmers from the surrounding villages approached the irrigation officials four times and asked them to release water by lifting gates. However, Peddapalli MLA Ch Vijayaramana Rao locked the gates by refusing to release water into the distributary canal, he informed.