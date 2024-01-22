Karimnagar: Few takers for Prajavani on Monday

Karimnagar district officials, who usually get a huge number of Prajavani applications, got only 120

Karimnagar: Prajavani, the weekly public grievances programme of the State government, evoked a poor response in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday, with very few people turning up, mostly on account many being busy with the Ayodhya Pran Pratishta celebrations.

The programme usually has officials including the Collector accepting applications from the people on their problems at the collectorate every Monday and trying to solve them by referring the applications to the departments concerned. While Jagtial district officials got only 11 applications, Rajanna-Sircilla authorities received 16 applications. Similar was the case of Peddapalli.

Karimnagar district officials, who usually get a huge number of applications, got only 120. Of them a majority of the applications were related to Dalit Bandhu, from beneficiaries who did not get the second installment of the scheme.