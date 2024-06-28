Hyderabad: Major blast in company at Shadnagar kills four, several injured

Fire breaks out at a company in Shadnagar, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The blast has lead to death of three persons while several are feared to be injured.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 08:15 PM

Hyderabad: Four persons died and at least 15 others were injured in a blast that rocked South Glass Private Limited at the industrial area in Burugulla, Farooq Nagar of Shadnagar, on Friday. The dead and injured workers were migrant workers from Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The pressure of gas in the compressor furnace is suspected to have led to the blast leading to a massive fire. According to the police, the incident occurred in the evening when about 200 workers were present in the company which is involved in the manufacturing and quality testing of toughened, laminated and solar control automobile glasses.

As a routine, the workers were testing the strength and durability of the glasses by sending them into the gas chamber.

“There is a proper mechanism in place wherein the gas pressure gets cut off after reaching a required point. However, the gas pressure got built up in there and led to the blast,” said a police official.

The workers who were on duty in the section at the time of the mishap were the most affected. The police and fire department officials reached the spot and took up rescue operation. Five fire engines were rushed to the spot for fighting the fire and smoke.

About four bodies were retrieved from the mishap site and 15 persons who were injured in the fire and fell ill due to the smoke, were shifted to a nearby private hospital. Of them, the condition of three persons is said to be critical.

Though the fire came under control by the night, the search operation by the teams continued at the site to check if any more persons were trapped inside the premises.The Shadnagar police are investigating.