Karimnagar: Fire guts 16 fruit shops, business establishments in Huzurabad

16 July 2024

Karimnagar: A fire that broke out in a market area located at Ambedkar chowk in Huzurabad town on Monday night gutted 16 fruit shops, nine electrical shops and seven small business establishments.

Though the exact reason is not yet known, the fire broke out all of a sudden, reportedly from the fruit shops. Locals tried to douse the flames but in vain. They alerted the police and fire Service Department.

Knowing about the incident, Huzurabad CI Ramesh, along with SI Sambaiah Goud, rushed to the spot and tried to control the flames. Fire engines from Huzurabad and Jammikunta were then deployed to douse the flames.