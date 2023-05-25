Karimnagar: Folk artist booked for objectionable remarks on Manakondur MLA

Karimnagar SC\ST monitoring committee member Aluka Anjaneyulu said Shekhar was making wild allegations and satirical comments against the MLA on social media
Karimnagar: A folk artist, Oruganti Shekhar, was booked under the sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IT Act on the charges of making objectionable remarks against Manakondur legislator and Telangana State Cultural Council chairman Rasamayi Balakishan on Thursday.
Based on a complaint lodged by District SC\ST monitoring committee member Aluka Anjaneyulu, the Manakondur police registered a SC/ST case against Shekhar and arrested him.
In his complaint, Anjaneyulu said Shekhar was making wild allegations and satirical comments against the MLA on social media. He had also written a song against Balakishan with satirical and objectionable remarks, he alleged.
Shekhar was later produced before the court.