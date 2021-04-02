Karimnagar: Former MLA Sambaiah passes away

Sambaiah was elected as MLA from Nerella constituency on Janata Dal ticket in 1985 and served the people up to 1990.

By | Published: 9:58 pm

Karimnagar: Former MLA Uppari Sambaiah died of ill-health on Friday. Sambaiah, who was suffering with paralysis, breathed his last at his Kashmirgadda residence at 1.30 pm. He was 83. He is survived by wife, three sons and three daughters.

Sambaiah was elected as MLA from Nerella constituency on Janata Dal ticket in 1985 and served the people up to 1990. After successfully completing his tenure, Sambaiah stayed away from active politics. His son Uppari Ravi is working as DCC SC cell district president.

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, TPCC general secretary Chalmeda Laxminarsimha Rao, DCC president Kavvampalli Satyanarayana paid tributes to the departed leader and consoled the family members. Sambaiah’s funeral will be held in Karimnagar on Saturday.