Karimnagar: Gangula asks officials to speed up Smart City works

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:31 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has instructed officials to speed up the Karimnagar Smart City works and complete them as early as possible.

The Minister conducted a high level meeting with officials to discuss the progress of the Smart City project as well as the cable bridge works at the Collectorate conference hall here on Monday. Stating that Karimnagar was being developed as a beautiful town, he said all possible steps were being taken to fulfill the growing needs of the town. The population of the town was 2.5 lakh when it was a municipal council. The figure had now touched 4 lakh. Moreover, every day, about 40,000 to 50,000 people were visiting the town.

However, some roads had been encroached following the increase in population, leading to traffic problems, he said, stressing that roads and footpaths were meant for vehicular traffic and pedestrians. People were scared to visit the Tower Circle area due to the heavy traffic. Even ambulances and fire engines were unable to enter the area if any untoward incident took place, the Minister said, asking roadside vendors not to run their businesses on the road when integrated markets were being constructed for them.

The Minister also instructed officials to take serious action against traders who encroached footpaths.

Asking officials to complete the Smart city works within one month, he asked for completion of the cable bridge works by December 31. Earlier, the Minister along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, municipal commissioner Seva Islawath and others inspected the Smart City works at Tower Circle area.