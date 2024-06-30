Karimnagar girl’s ecofriendly agro machine selected for Inspire Manak science expo

A Class X student, Shubhashree Sahu from Karimnagar town who invented a multi-functional ecofriendly agro machine has been selected for National Inspire Award-Manak Science Exhibition to be held in New Delhi soon.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 30 June 2024, 09:00 PM

Karimnagar: A multi-functional ecofriendly agro machine invented by a girl student from Karimnagar town has been selected for the National Inspire Award-Manak Science Exhibition to be held in New Delhi soon.

A Class X student, Shubhashree Sahu designed the agro machine with the help of her father and guide Lalit Mohan Sahu. A resident of Mankammathota, Shubhashree is a student of the Paramita Heritage School, Padmanagar here. She said she had observed problems faced by farmers when she visited her grandparents in Odisha. Moved by the plight of her grandfather and other farmers while using big combine harvesters, she got an idea about making an eco-friendly agro machine when she was in Class VIII and discussed it with her teachers. Taking advice from her guide and other teachers, she invented the multi-functional ecofriendly agro machine.

It can function efficiently with four separate operations of threshing and grain separating, straw cutting (used as fodder), winnowing and bag stitching in a single process. Since the machine works with solar energy, there will not be any electricity burden on farmers. It could be used for crops like paddy, wheat and groundnut, she said. The machine, which was exhibited in different exhibitions in different States, has already won a number of awards.

Shubhashree has got a certification from the director and scientists of the Indian Institute of Rice Research, CBSE National Science Fair Award 2022-23, Young Achiever Award-23, Best Young Achiever Award-23 from hr school management, Spark Innovation Award-23 from KVRSS Science Society, OLL-CNBC-TV18 Skill Titan Award 2023 and Vivo Ignite and Technology award-23.

She also participated in the CBSE Skill Expo held in New Delhi in 2023, Rashtriya-Bal-Vaigyanik Pradarshani-2023 held in Pune by NCERT Board and Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship Boot Camp held in Kerala in April this year.