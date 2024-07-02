Motilal Naik to hold 10-million march to intensify protest against Cong govt in Telangana

| Motilal Naik To Hold 10 Million March To Intensify Protest Against Congress Govt In Telangana

Says he will go to villages, seek farmers' support

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 01:32 PM

Motilal Naik addressing a press conference at Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: In an escalation of his ongoing protest, Motilal Naik, who was on hunger strike demanding that the Congress government fulfil its poll promises, announced on Tuesday his plan to hold a 10-million march.

The announcement comes after Naik’s nine-day hunger strike, which has garnered support from unemployed youth, government job aspirants and political parties such as the BRS.

“This time, we will do 10-million march. Not just unemployed youth, we will go to villages and take the support of farmers for our genuine demands. We will take this as a challenge,” Naik told Telangana Today after ending his nine-day hunger strike at the Gandhi Hospital here.

Unemployed youth have been demanding that the Congress government honor its Assembly poll promises, including that of selecting candidates for the Group-I Main exam in 1:100 ratio, increasing Group-II and III posts, mega DSC with 25,000 vacancies and revoking GO 46.

“So far, Naik has guided the protest. Now, we will take the support of political parties, irrespective of their ideology, and carry forward the protest and ensure that our demands are met,” he said.

Stating that he endured a lot of pain in the last nine days during his hunger strike, the OU student questioned the Congress government whether this was “people’s governance”.

The Group job aspirant said the Congress lacked a sense in practical viability when it gave poll assurance to filling two lakh job vacancies by December.

“We will intensify our protest until the government meets our demands,” he said.

Naik said 30,000 job vacancies notified by the previous BRS government were only filled by the Congress government by issuing appointment letters.

“The KCR government conducted the exams and announced the results. This government only gave appointment letters to the selected candidates,” he said.

On meeting with Congress MLC Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao, Naik said the MLC tried to convince him to give up his hunger strike, stating that the government has been working on the issues of unemployed youth for the last six months.

“I told him not to convince me. I also told him to come out with a GO on what the government has informed him to tell me,” he added.