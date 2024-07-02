Telangana: MDMA, liquor, beer seized from Goa-Hyderabad bus passengers

Passengers checked at Chiragpally check-post on Telangana-Karnataka border

2 July 2024

Sangareddy: The Zaheerabad police seized 1.76 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) synthetic drug from a passenger travelling in a private travel bus from Goa to Hyderabad at the Chiragpally check-post on the Telangana-Karnataka border.

The police arrested accused Edara Jayanth (30), a resident of Patancheru. They also seized non-duty paid liquor bottles and 22 beer bottles from different passengers on the bus and destroyed them on the spot.