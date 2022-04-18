Karimnagar: Hira foundation distributes grocery, new clothes to poor Muslims

Karimnagar: On the occasion of Ramadan month, Hira Foundation, a Karimnagar based voluntary organisation, has distributed grocery and new clothes to poor Muslims as well as Imams and Mouzans working in various masques across the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

About Rs 2,000 worth gift pack containing rice, cooking oil, pulses and other items and new cloths were given to 120 Imams and Mouzans as well as destitute, widows and poor Muslims in a programme held in Madrasa Arabia Hifzul Quran, 18th division of Rekurthi on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Foundation Managing trustee, Mufti Mohammed Gias Mohiuddin emphasised that everybody should take part in social service activities during the month of Ramadan.

The Hira foundation has been distributing essential commodities to about 1000 poor Muslims during the month of Ramadan as well as Bakrid during the last ten years. Besides establishing masjids in rural areas, salaries were also provided to Imams, he informed.

Besides educating Muslim community people to follow Islamic culture, awareness programmes to educate the people about communal harmony were also conduced. He invited philanthropists to join hands with the Hira Foundation to help the poor. Hafiz Sheik Mohammed Niazi, Kaleem Sharif, Hafiz Fariduddin Niazi, Hafiz Imran, Moulana Zuver and others participated in the programme.

