Karimnagar: Huge response from audience when KCR said BRS will form Govt.

We are with the public and people are with us. So, there is no need to worry. People will show their magic on November 30, the Chief Minister said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:42 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Photo: X

Karimnagar: People responded enthusiastically when the BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared that the BRS would retain power in the State irrespective of opposition parties’ unnecessary ruckus. “I already toured half of Telangana. Everywhere, there is a huge response from the public. We are with the public and people are with us. So, there is no need to worry. People will show their magic on November 30” the Chief Minister said. Responding to Chandrashekhar Rao’s comments, the audience, especially the youth roared while whistling and clapping.

Rao participated in the Praja Ashirvada Sabha held in SRR College grounds here on Friday, the Chief Minister remembered Karimnagar’s association with separate Telangana agitation right from the first ‘Simha Garjana’ held at the same place on May 17, 2001. Local people had always supported him when he started a hunger strike with a slogan “KCR Shavayatra or Telangana Jaitra yatra” (either death procession of KCR or victory rally of Telangana).

Stating that a mistake was made with the defeat of TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar in the 2019 parliament polls, Chandrashekhar Rao questioned how Karimnagar was when Vinod Kumar was MP and how it is now. Vinod Kumar got sanctioned smart city status for Karimnagar but the present MP had done nothing. Responding to the Chief Minister’s comments, the audience roared in unison that present MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was not appearing after being elected as a parliament member.

Except provoking the people in the name of religion and making controversial statements of digging masjids and temples, the MP had done nothing for the constituency, Chief Minister said. When Chandrashekhar Rao questioned what the country needs, the public replied with a single voice that ‘KCR kavali’ (the country needs KCR).

Coming down heavily on the opposition leaders for making an issue of a small road damage that occurred on Karimnagar cable bridge, CM praised the local MLA and BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamlakar for developing the town on all fronts during the last ten years.

There was a thundeous response from the audience whenever Chandrashekhar Rao took the name of Kamalakar as well as Karimnagar, which played a vital role in separate state agitation. The Chief Minister appealed to the people to re-elect Kamalakar with a thumping majority.

Women, who participated in big numbers in the meeting, listened intently as Chandrashekahar Rao explained the reasons for introduction of Aasara pensions, Kanti Velugu, KCR kit, Kalyanalaxmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dharani portal and other schemes being implemented in the state. The Chief Minister, who arrived on the dais at 1.48 pm, addressed the gathering for 35 minutes.