Karimnagar Lake police thwart suicide bid by two; save lives

Karimnagar: The Lake police rescued two persons who tried to end their lives by jumping into Lower Manair Dam (LMD) on Sunday. The police handed them over to their respective families after due counselling.

According to police, Ramulu (62) tried to end his life as he was upset over some family issues. The Lake police, who were patrolling the area, found Ramulu while he was trying to jump into the water and rescued him.

On the other hand, a married woman from Ashoknagar of Karimnagar town, tried to jump into LMD on Sunday morning. Unable to tolerate the harassment by her husband Sheik Jameel, she decided to end her life. However, police foiled her attempt and counselled her.

Both of them were handed over to their respective family members by Sub-Inspector V Venkat Reddy.