Karimnagar: Mayor advises PwDs to go ahead with self confidence

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:34 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Mayor Y Sunil Rao felicitating a disabled persons while participating in international disabled day celebrations held at collectorate auditorium in Karimnagar on Saturday

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao advised persons with disabilities to go ahead with self-confidence by setting aside the inferiority complex of being disabled.

Participating in the International Disabled Day celebrations organized by the district welfare department at the Collectorate auditorium here on Saturday, Sunil Rao advised them to discard thoughts of being disabled.

Talent and commitment would help the people to reach higher positions. A number of disabled persons have created records in different fields with their talent.

The State government was implementing various schemes for the welfare of disabled people. In united Andhra Pradesh, the then government provided only Rs 500 pension to disabled. However, the amount has been enhanced to Rs 3,016 after the formation of separate Telangana.

Earlier, disabled persons used to face severe hardship to get tricycles but the Telangana government was providing wheelchairs, hand sticks, and three wheeler motor vehicles to all the physically challenged.

Besides free coaching, study material and other benefits have also been provided to disabled persons who were preparing for various competitive examinations. A separate quota was also created for physically challenged in the double bedroom housing scheme.

The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar was providing various benefits to its employees. Disabled persons, who applied for vending zones, were given top priority by MCK, he informed.

State Child Protection and Right Commission member Hanumanla Shobharani, trainee collector Lenin, welfare officer Sabitha Kumari, DRDO Srilatha, MEPMA PD Ravinder, DMHO Dr Juveria, and others participated in celebrations.