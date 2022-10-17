Karimnagar mayor urges people to utilize water carefully

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:53 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao advised the people to utilize water carefully by conserving each and every drop.

As part of Jal Sarvekshan competition, Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar organized ‘Jal Prathigna’ at Mission Bhagiratha water pylon at Manair bridge here on Monday.

Mayor Sunil Rao, Commissioner Seva Islawath, members of MCK council and officials took oath for the protection of water by participating in Jal Prathigna.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said the Jal Sarvekshan competition was being organised on the lines of Swachh Sarvekshan. The MCK would take part in the competition, he said, hoping to get a better rank in the competition.

The Corporation would design programmes to meet the standards of the competition. As part of it, Jal Prathigna programme was conducted, he informed.

Informing that drainage water was being treated in sewage treatment plants, he said the MCK was taking steps to utilize treated water for different purposes. Every day, 55 MLD safe and protected drinking water has been supplied to the residents of the town, he informed and added that a month-long programme to educate the people about the utilization and conservation of water resources would be organized.

Assuring to take steps to check water contamination, he wanted the officials to pay special focus on water leakages. Additional commissioner Swaroopa Rani, Corporators and others were present.